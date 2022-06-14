Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom top states suffering from worst unemployment in Nigeria





By Biodun Busari

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital city has ranked the worst state with the rate of unemployment having 1.85 million people without jobs in 2020, a report by Statisense has revealed.

According to the report, two states from the oil-rich South-South region, Rivers and Akwa Ibom are the second and third most difficult places where Nigerians are facing unemployment crisis with 1.64 million and 1.26 million unemployed people respectively.

Quoting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as its source, Statisense revealed the aforementioned figures on its Twitter page on Monday in a post titled: ‘Unemployed People per State – Top 8 States’.

UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE PER STATE – TOP 8 STATES 1 Lagos — 1.85m

2 Rivers — 1.64m

3 A/Ibom — 1.26m

4 Kaduna — 1.11m

5 Imo — 1.10m

6 C/river — 998K

7 Anambra — 951K

8 Adamawa — 900K How many Youths? Take national average of 42.5% youth unemployment rate….#StatiSense

(NBS, 2020) — StatiSense (@StatiSense) June 13,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper