Quintessence holds maiden arts, craft fair





By Prisca Sam-Duru

Crafters and artisans from across Lagos will enjoy the opportunity to exhibit their hand-made craft at Quintessence Gallery, Lagos as it presents its maiden Annual Quintessence Summer Arts & Craft Fair.

Billed to take place between June 11 and 12, 2022 at its iconic Parkview Estate, Ikoyi outlet, the creatives will be showcasing diverse fine craft ranging from clay, jewelry, leather, to wood, glass, painting and more.

The fair features a total of 16 Lagos-based crafters and artisans, displaying their exquisite handcrafted products. There will also be a farmers’ market selling organic and locally farmed fruit and vegetables.

The event which is sponsored by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will channel some proceeds into community projects within the arts. While it promises to be a fun-filled weekend for everyone, the big goal according to the organisers, is Fighting For Youth Employment / Empowerment in Lagos,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper