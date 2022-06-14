VP: APC eyes Shettima, Lalong; Wike, Okowa battle in PDP





By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Luminous Jannamike, LAGOS

The races for the vice-presidential slots of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are taking definite shape.

In the APC, Vanguard gathered that the front runners, as of last night, are Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; his immediate predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“If APC governors were to decide, they will pick from the North-West; it will be Badaru, who stepped down for the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the presidential primaries.

“If they were to pick from the North-East, it will be Governor Zulum, who is expected to cede the slot to his mentor, Shettima,” an APC source told Vanguard.

The source added that if those opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket succeed, Simon…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper