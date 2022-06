Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (right) making an observation while inspecting the ongoing construction of the flyover bridge and interchange at Koka junction along Benin-Onitsha Highway, Asaba, on Tuesday; he was in company with Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah (2nd right) and Commissioner for Information, Mr Aniagwu Charles (middle); Commissioner for Works (Highway), Mr Noel Omodom (3rd right -with the microphone) Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mr Fred Dafioghor (2nd left) and the Site Engineer, Lee Gang.

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday said the state government was yet to access the N150 billion bridging finance.

He said that the funds had not reached the State because the Federal Government was yet to commence remittances to the state, contrary to the agreement.

Okowa disclosed this while speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting ongoing works at the Koka flyover bridge and interchange in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper