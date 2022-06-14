Welfare: 14 S’Court justices planning to confront CJN





By Ise-Oluwa Ige

ABUJA—14 serving justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, SCN (names withheld), are planning to confront the Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad over welfare issues.

Multiple sources told Vanguard that the aggrieved judicial officers said while the relevant Federal Government agencies saddled with the responsibility of reviewing upward their salaries and allowances have kept them on the same salary for 14 years now, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, under the leadership of Justice Muhammad, has worsened their situation by denying them the welfare package they are entitled to, even when the package was captured by the court’s budgetary allocation.

The justices who are set for a showdown with the CJN, are contending that the work they do is very serious and sensitive ones which ordinarily required the appropriate authorities to take good care of them to be able to deliver as expected.

They said unfortunately, they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper