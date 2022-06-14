WhatsApp moves to encourage MSMEs with launch of WhatsAppreneurs campaign





By Juliet Umeh

In order to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs, across Africa, Social Media platform, WhatsApp, yesterday launched ‘WhatsAppreneurs campaign.’

The new campaign is meant to profile small entrepreneurs from Africa who are using the WhatsApp Business app to grow their business and reach more customers.

Commenting on the campaign, Whatsapp Public Policy Director for Africa, Mrs. Balkissa Ide Siddo, said the campaign will highlight the stories of small and medium business owners in Africa, and that will help MSMEs understand opportunities available with the WhatsApp Business app through a virtual educational webinar.

Siddo said: “Across Africa, small and medium business owners are using the WhatsApp Business app to develop their business, showcase their products, close sales, and connect with their customers. The WhatsApp Business app provides a tool to help businesses thrive in their markets, reach more customers, and grow their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper