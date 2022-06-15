2022 Democracy Day celebrations: Significant highlights from the president’s speech





By Aare Afe Babalola

NATIONS which practise democracy usually set aside a day – termed Democracy Day – to commemorate the qualities that make democratic governance the most desirable form of governance; to celebrate inherent characteristics of democracy such as the rule of law, freedom of thought, protection of human rights, respect for minority rights, constitutionalism, and the notion of having periodic elections.

Therefore, the celebration of Democracy Day is a deliberate endeavour to improve democracy by examining how closely an existing democratic administration has matched those principles in nature and character.

Nigeria’s Democracy Day is celebrated every June 12; it is a day earmarked in remembrance of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which saw a massive turnout by Nigerians to vote the candidate of their choice – MKO Abiola; but which results were annulled by the military government about two weeks after.

But beyond being a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper