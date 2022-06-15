2023: Sowore, Adeyanju lampoon Peter Obi over Egypt trip





By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has come under fire over his trip to Egypt.

Recall that Obi in the early hours of Tuesday, announced on his verified Twitter handle of his departure for Egypt on a 3-day visit.

According to him, the trip was part of his detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

His tweet reads, “In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO.”

Obi’s trip however, has been receiving fire and backlash, on social media, as has activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju said going to Egypt makes zero sense.

Adeyanju said, “Tinubu is in Ekiti working hard for his party, Atiku is in Abuja; Obi on his way to Egypt to study Egypt. Later, people will come to shout rigging.

“Peter Obi should be going to Ekiti, not Egypt. Election is happening on Saturday in Ekiti, Obi says he’s going to Egypt to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper