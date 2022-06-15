2023: Yobe Concern Stakeholders back Machina’s refusal to step down for Lawan





By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Concerned Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC ‘Zone C’ Senatorial District of Yobe state have thrown their weight behind Alhaji Bashir Sheriff Machina, who emerged as Senatorial Candidate and refused to step down for incumbent Sen. Ahmed Lawan come 2023 general elections.

Recall that, Senator Lawan who aspired for the just concluded APC presidential primary election that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Candidate, has approached Machina to allow him fly the senatorial flagship.

In a press statement signed by the leader of the group, Abba Maina Yusufari, which was made available to our Correspondent in Damaturu on Tuesday said, “we are here to make these Press Release free of any sentiment but with every sense of duty for the development and unity of our political landscape, Zone C Senatorial District.

“For keen observers of Yobe politics, no one is blind to the fact that our senatorial zone has enjoyed relative…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper