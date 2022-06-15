Club shooting: ‘I’m not shocked’, Burna Boy finally speaks





By David Royal

Singer, Burna Boy has finally reacted to the accusation that the police escorts attached to him shot two fun-seekers at Cubana Club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Burna who has been trending for a couple of days now over the alleged shooting of fun-seekers posted on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, saying that Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram and he won’t be shocked.

The Nigeria Police Force commenced a probe of Burna Boy over the shooting and has also invited the singer for interrogation which he’s yet to respond.

Reacting on Wednesday, Burna said “Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”

Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 15, 2022

In a report filed at the Bar Beach Police Division, the singer and five police escorts visited Cubana around 4 am on June 8.

Four…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper