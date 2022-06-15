Democracy without dividends





THE military government of General Abdulsalami Abubakar set May 29, 1999 as its handover date. It became Nigeria’s Democracy Day after Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who won the presidential election, assumed power.

On June 6, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari responded to public yearnings and transferred the Democracy Day to June 12 every year to honour the memory of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola. It has become a national holiday.

After 23 years of our renascent democracy, the question really is: how has this democratic order impacted Nigerians? Buhari, in his 2022 Democracy Day address to the nation, claimed that Nigeria’s democracy “has made progress”. We did not have a different self-assessment. The reality, however, richly bespeaks of the opposite scenario.

What are our democracy dividends? Has our renascent democracy improved the people’s ability to choose their leaders? How has it promoted good governance and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper