Ekiti election, litmus test for 2023 polls – IPAC





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, on Wednesday, said the Ekiti governorship elections will serve as a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission as it plans the 2023 elections in the country.

The Council also said that other factors, such as political thuggery, financial inducement among others, outside the control of INEC, may hinder the smooth running of elections in the state.

It would be recalled that INEC had slated the elections in Ekiti for June 18, 2020 and assured stakeholders of its commitment to strictly following the timetable and schedule of activities released for the governorship poll.

Speaking at a Sensitisation Forum on Peaceful Conduct of 2022 Governorship Election in Ekiti State, IPAC’s National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, said that although INEC has demonstrated its readiness for the governorship election, the progress or the failure of the Commission would be determined by the sanctity of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper