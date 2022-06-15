Muslim-Muslim ticket: Relax, Tinubu’s wife is senior pastor, Kalu tells Christians [Video]





By Miftaudeen Raji

Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to Christians in Nigeria not to worry over speculations that the All Progressives Congress, APC may consider a Muslim vice presidential candidate for its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Kalu, who made the appeal, Wednesday, while addressing journalists at the National Assembly, stated that Christians shouldn’t feel threatened over such a move, because Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi Tinubu, a Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, is a Senior Pastor.

The former Governor of Abia state said, “Let me tell you, in my house, my wife is the head of the house in reality. Even you men that are here, now that your wives aren’t here, they are the head. Like if I wear this cloth, my wife will tell me ‘My dear, this cloth is not good to remove.

“Your wife will tell you you are supposed to eat Akara and Akamu, whether you argue with her, you must take that Akamu and your wife wants…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper