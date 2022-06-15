Nottingham Forest planning to boost squad with Man Utd’s Henderson





By Emmanuel Okogba

Premier League newcomers Nottinghmam Forest are in the market to reinforce their squad ahead of their return to top flight football for the first time in over two decades.

With play-off semi-final hero Brice Samba seeking a move away from the club, Forest have turned their attention to United’s Dean Henderson as their last line of defence.

Henderson came through United’s academy and played 10 of the final 12 Premier League matches of the 2020-21 season.

He has also featured on loan for Shrewsbury and Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The 25 years old Whitehaven-born shot-stopper has featured for the Three Lions on one occassion.

