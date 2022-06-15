Ondo govt reiterates commitment to healthcare





Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the overall well-being of the people of the Sunshine State.

Akeredolu, also assured inhabitants of the riverside that they would not be left out in the drive to ensure healthy state.

He said this at a Free Medical outreach for the oil producing areas of the riverine communities in Ilaje council area of the State.

It was coordinated by the Amona Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA), and sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

Represented by his Health Commissioner, Dr. Banji Ajaka, Akeredolu applauded CNL for being magnanimous and caring.

He also expressed delight over the peaceful relationship between the oil giant and the host communities.

“Health is wealth; there is little one can do with an unstable health. This underscores the importance of this program”, he stressed.

He commended the impressive turn out of the people for the program, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper