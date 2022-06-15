Oyo Assembly slams 5 allegations on Dep Gov, threatens impeachment





Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, the Honourable Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.



Oyo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, has levelled five allegations against the state Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 24 lawmakers signed the petition, which was read during plenary.

In the petition, entitled: “Petition and Notice of Allegations against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan,” he was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and official duties and insubordination.

“This is in accordance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the petition read in part.

NAN reports that the lawmakers, who signed the petition, included: Fadeyi Muhammed (Ona Ara), Onaolapo Sanjo (Ogbomosho South), Babalola Olasunkanmi (Egbeda), Adebisi Yussuf (Ibadan South-West I), Okedoyin Julius (Saki…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper