Paris Club refund, VAT dispute top agenda as state AGs meet in Lagos





.

By Innocent Anaba, LAGOS

THE Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the Federation will be meeting in Lagos from today, to discuss some critical legal issues bordering on Value Added Tax, Paris Club Refunds and Stamp Duty, among others.

The meeting, which is scheduled for June 15 through 17, 2022, will see the Chairman of the Nigerian Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, deliver the keynote address at the opening session.

Other issues to be discussed by the state Attorneys-General include the proposed amendments to the Stamp Duties Act, pensions and gratuity for judges, and amendments to the 1999 Constitution, Anti-Corruption Commission established by states, and Federal Inland Revenue Service, IRS, threat to recovering ‘unremitted tax deductions by states’ and local governments.

Governors of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Simon Lalong of Lagos and Plateau states respectively are expected to address the meeting.

Others billed to speak…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper