Please be merciful, release our father, family of kidnapped Abia doctor begs captors





By Steve Oko

The family of the Kidnapped medical doctor in Abia State, Professor Uwadinachi Iweha, has appealed to his captors to be merciful and release him.

Professor Iweha was abuducted in front of his house on Sunday, June 6 while returning from church service.

Speaking with Vanguard, the first son of the family, Mr Chukwudi Iweha, said the family had been deeply traumatized since the incident occurred.

He confirmed that his father, an ardent Methodist Church member was returning from church when the Kidnappers abuducted him in front of their house.

Chukwudi who spoke with emotion-laden voice appealed to his captors to have mercy on the 74-year old medical practisioner and head of the family.

” My father is innocent, he has no problems with anybody, he is not a politician but has been living a life of service to humanity.

” I appeal to his captors to please release him so will not die in captivity because of his health and age.

” Since his abduction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper