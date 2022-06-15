Political alliance only way to Igbo presidency — Ozobu





By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Following the failure of the Igbo man to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress,APC, and the major opposition party ,the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Richard Ozobu,has said that the Igbo can only actualize their dream of producing a Nigerian president through going into political alliances with other sections of the country.

Ozobu told Vanguard since it is known that no section of the country can produce a president on its own,Ndigbo could have long concluded an alliance through the support and acceptance of other zones.

He advised that producing the president requires tact ,strategy and long term planning and alliances in reaching out to various interest groups across the federation.

Read Also:

Why next election should ride on Blockchain-enabled e-voting

Court strikes out suit to invalidate 1999 Constitution, stop Ekiti guber election

2023: Sowore,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper