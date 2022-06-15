The primaries and winner of Nigerian hearts





By Etim Etim

IT’s a few days after the APC presidential convention, and I will like to commend Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for conducting a decent and effective presidential run that has inspired so many young people and motivated millions of others.

Although the VP was not declared winner, there is no doubt that he’s won the hearts of millions of Nigerians across the country. It is obvious to me that APC will never win the presidential election unless Osinbajo’s supporters are in full support of the campaign. It’s, therefore, in Tinubu’s interest to rein in his over exuberant supporters who believe that the best way to celebrate is to insult the losers.

To the millions of the VP’s supporters, the young and the educated middle class, please stay engaged and keep mobilising. I’m happy that Professor Osinbajo did not yield to the immense pressure to withdraw from the race. Stepping down for Tinubu would have been the greatest disservice to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper