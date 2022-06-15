VOTERS REGISTRATION: Reps mandate INEC to extend exercise by 60 days 





Why INEC should extend June 30 deadline ­— Kachikwu, Nzuko Umunna

By Clifford Ndujihe, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Fortune Eromosele

AS hundreds of citizens struggle to get registered as voters across the country, the House of Representatives has mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend the June 30 deadline for registration by 60 days.

The House of Representatives move came amid calls on INEC to extend the exercise by many groups including Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu; and Igbo intellectual group, Nzuko Umunna.

The House of Representatives mandate to INEC to extend the voters registration exercise followed a motion by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The House also asked INEC to deploy additional staff and voters registration machines across the country.

According to Kalu, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper