With 43m members, APC can’t lose 2023 general elections, Adamu boasts





APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has boasted of his party’s higher chances of winning the 2023 general elections, saying with its 43 million membership base, the party cannot lose the elections.

Special Assistant on Media to the APC National Chairman, Muhammad Nata’ala Keffi disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Senator Adamu made the assertion while receiving the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska in his office.

“Adamu said the APC was sure to win the 2023 general elections which will be held in a fair and just manner. The chairman stated that with the massive support the party enjoyed from over 43 million Nigerians, there was no way the party will lose the 2023 elections”, Keffi stated.

The Polish Ambassador had stated that her country was interested in political developments within Nigeria and will like to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper