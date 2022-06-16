2023: Clamour for Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, most insensitive— Catholic Secretariat





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria has berated politicians who are clamouring for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, calling it “most insensitive and tacit endorsement of negative voices of non-state actors threatening the country’s unity.”

This is as it strongly advised the political parties toying with the possibility of flying same-religion presidential ticket to have a rethink and present a more inclusive alternative.

Its position was made known in a statement co-signed by the CSN Secretary-General, Very Rev. Fr. Zacharia Samjumi, and Director, Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Umoh, which was made available to Vanguard in Abuja.

The Catholic Secretariat also said those mulling a Muslim-Muslim ticket were merely playing the ostrich with the apparent religious crisis and polarisation in the country.

The statement reads in part, “Ordinarily, there would have been nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper