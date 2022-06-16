40 power ministry’s officials bag award for exceptional services 





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Forty officials of the Federal Ministry of Power have been presented with awards for their outstanding performance in the ministry.

Among the awardees were 10 officials in the directorate level, 19 middle level officials and 11 lower cadre officials.

Presenting the awards at a ceremony to mark the Speaking at the commencement of the 2022 Civil Service Week, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, said: “The awards here is for those that have been seived out based on these criteria, its not that those not selected are not working.

“What a great privilege for you to be nominated among the multitude of staff in the ministry. We are all very happy for those that were selected for this award”.

He explained that the week-long programme has the theme, ‘Performance Management System and its Impact on Productive in the Nigerian Civil Service’.

There were three award…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper