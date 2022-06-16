Convert Wike’s ruggedness for PDP’s gain, Shehu Sani tells Atiku





By Biodun Busari

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the emergence of Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

PDP’s presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar picked Okowa on Thursday as his running mate in the next year’s presidential election.

Atiku said he made wide consultations across the party before arriving at his decision that has laid to rest speculations that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike might emerge as PDP vice presidential candidate.

Reactions have trailed Okowa’s choice, and one of such is from a PDP stalwart, Sani who tweeted that the Delta State governor played an important role in Atiku’s victory at the primary election asserting he is an asset in political battle.

Sani tweeted: “Okowa played a key role in the victory of Atiku at the primaries and he is a cross between the South-East and the South-South. Wike strongly emerged second, committed so…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper