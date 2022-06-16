Corruption: Olanipekun demands public probe of judiciary

By Henry Ojelu
Chairman of Nigeria Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN has called for a public inquiry into allegations of massive corruption in the judiciary.
Olanipekun made the call on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Lagos while delivering a speech at the 2022 annual Alao Aka-Bashorun memorial lecture titled ‘ Allegation of corruption in the legal profession: who is to blame? organized by the Ikeja branch of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.
Olanipekun who is also a former NBA Chairman in his speech warned of the serious consequences of corruption to the society and advised that public inquiry devoid of government…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper