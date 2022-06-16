Deal ruthlessly with stranger without clear mission in Abia forests, Ikpeazu tells security c’ttee





.

By Steve Oko

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given marching orders to members of the Special Security Committee on Umunneochi to deal ruthlessly with any stranger element occupying Abia forests without reasonable mission.

The Governor who gave the charge while inaugurating the special committee Thursday at the Government House Umuahia, vowed that the State Government would not allow strangers with evil mission any breeding space in the state.

He decried the menacing activities of hoodlums in Abia North axis, explaining that intelligence report links them to the presence of the Regional Cattle Market at Lokpanta.

Ikpeazu warned that henceforth, there would be no ungoverned space in the state, and charged the committee to mobilise youths in Umunneochi to chase away every illegal occupant of their forests.

The Governor who explained that the State had decided to adopt Community-based security approach “where we will depend on youths in the communities for the security…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper