Enugu Catholic Diocese condemns ‘stingy man’ statement, cautions Mbaka from making provocative prophecies





By Nwafor Sunday

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has condemned the statement credited to the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Mbaka had said that the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi would never become the next President of Nigeria.

He described the former governor of Anambra state as a stingy man that has been cursed, noting that it would be better to have an old man as President than a ‘stingy young man’.

In his words: “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper