Experts brainstorm on tackling diabetes among Nigerians

*As 11.2 million live with disease

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

MEDICAL experts have expressed fears over the alarming rate of diabetes among Nigerians, asking authorities to initiate policies towards addressing it.

Speaking variously during the launch of a project on diabetes between Novo Nordisk and Federal Ministry of Health, in Abuja,they tasked the federal government to prioritize diabetes treatment at the primary level.

A total of 3.6 million adults (20-79 years) and 4,440 children and adolescents (0-19 years) are said to be living with diabetes.

The event saw stakeholders from Novo Nordisk, the Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology of Nigeria (SPAEN), the Federal Ministry of Health and others brainstorm on iCARE

initiative in Nigeria.

Measures on changing diabetes in children and affordability programme were discussed.

A consultant endocrinologist, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof. Sunny Chinenye, disclosed at the event…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper