Kingship Tussle: Delta police hunt for alleged impostor

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

POLICE operatives are presently hunting for one Francis Odiakose (aka Francis Oduwanor) for allegedly parading himself as the traditional ruler of Otulu, Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Odiakose had allegedly declared himself as the traditional ruler of Otulu which is part of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom unilaterally, in October 2021,

It was gathered that crack detectives from the State Command attempted to arrest Mr Odiakose on Tuesday 14 June 2022 in Asaba, on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali but allegedly slipped away while dressed as a woman.

Speaking on the development, the Okwabani of Edo Ogwashi-Uku, Chief Onyema Igbokei, alleged that Odiakose unleashed terror on Otulu and Edo communities, shooting about three persons.

Igbokei, disclosed that he and other elders of the community had appealed directly to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Ifechukuwde Aninshi Okonjo II, who,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper