My mission in Rivers State, Ugo Beke, APGA candidate





Ugo Beke

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prince Ugo Beke, has said he would focus on human capacity building and resource management as governor.

He particularly pledged to build oil and gas cities in riverine communities to provide a sustainable economy for those in riverine areas.

Beke, who is the Chairman of Rivers State Unity Forum, said he is in the race to change old and known ways for a better and prosperous Rivers State.

His words: “Signature projects of Ugo Beke’s manifesto include development and construction of oil and gas city in the riverine area of Rivers State.

“There will be a partnership with religious organisations, universities, and institutions of higher learning, development agencies, and NGOs to establish development and research centres to jump-start technological and production growth.

“Our main focus will be in human capacity building and management of resources to adequately reduce…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper