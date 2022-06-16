PRP will repeat MKO Abiola’s presidential feat 30 years after, Son boasts





Kola Abiola

Mr Kola Abiola, presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) said on Wednesday in Abuja that the party would win the 2023 presidential election.

Kola, scion of deceased Chief MKO Abiola said PRP’s victory would be synonymous with that of his deceased father on June 12, 1993.

He made the assertions when he and governorship candidates of the party received their Certificates of Return from the chairman of the party, Alhaji Falalu Bello.

Abiola who noted that it would be 30 years in 2023 since his late father won the presidential election, said “there is going to be a repeat in 2023.’’

“It reminds me of 1993. A lot of people came out for the first time to vote because of MKO. We are going to have a repeat of that in 2023.

“If we can win it then, we should win it now,’’ he said.

He said that the biggest role the PRP would play at the general elections was to serve as a bridge for current generation of Nigerian…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper