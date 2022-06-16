Zamfara PDP Guber Primary: Gusau, others head to court, seeks nullification of election 





.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Not satisfied with the conduct of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary in Zamfara State ,the three aspirants, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, Wadatau Madawaki and Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad have gone to court to challenge the emergence of Dauda Lawal Dare as winner of the election.

Shehu Gusau, through his lead counsel, Barrister Ibrahim Ali Abubakar in an interview with journalists in Kaduna ,said that his client was in Zamfara High Court seeking cancellation of the May 25 PDP Governorship primary election.

Barrister Abubakar cited alleged

irregularities, inconsistencies, fraud, breach of the party’s constitution, provisions of electoral acts among others as reasons for seeking an outright nullification of the exercise.

” We have a strong case and have presented our evidence that the exercise conducted by Adamu Maina Waziri was tainted by a lot of irregularities in total disregard to provisions of the party guiding conduct of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper