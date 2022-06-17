2023: youths neglection’ll destroy Nigeria’s democracy — Buhari’s Aide tells Parties





As NYC says reforms, first step to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the Special Assistant to the President on Youths and Students Affairs, Dr. Nasir Adhama, on Thursday, told Political Parties in Nigeria that sidelining the Nigerian youth would amount to destruction of democracy.

This is even as he called on youths across Nigeria to stand as major gatekeepers of Nigeria’s democracy.

Adhama, who was represented by the Technical Assistant to the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. The President, Dr. Aminu Isyaku, made this call during the 2022 Democracy Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, held at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja.

Read Also:

2023: Ojogor urges communities to participate in INEC continuous Voters Registration

2023: Why I stepped down for Tinubu — Amosun

2023 Running mate: Wike, a strong party man, ‘ll not be disappointed —…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper