37m children displaced globally in 2021 – UNICEF





Conflict, violence and other crises left a record 36.5 million children displaced from their homes globally at the end of 2021, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said.

UNICEF, in a statement released on Friday, stated that the figure was the highest number recorded since the Second World War.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure includes: 13.7 million child-refugees and asylum-seekers, and nearly 22.8 million who were internally-displaced due to conflicts and violence.

However, not included are the children displaced by climate and environmental shocks or disasters as well as those newly-displaced in 2022, including by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The record number of children displaced is a direct result of cascading crises, the agency said.

According to UNICEF, this includes acute and protracted conflicts, such as those in Afghanistan, and fragility in countries like Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) or Yemen, all exacerbated by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper