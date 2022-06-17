Bandits kill 3 in Bauchi community, injure 4 others





By Charly Agwam

Not less than three people have been killed and four others seriously injured following an attack on Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi state by suspected bandits on Thursday.

According to eyewitness account, the bandits attacked Tudun Wadan Jada to abduct some residents but were resisted by youths of the area and surrounding villages.

Although the abductees were saved, four people died from gunshot wounds after the frustrated bandits shot at the crowd of rescuers.

Vanguard learned that the bandits arrived in the community on Thursday, around 11:45pm on motorcycles.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the LGA, Yusuf Garba, said that the government will look into the situation and come up with solutions to protect the people.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper