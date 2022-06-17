China in earnest efforts to stop food wastage, safeguards global food security – Maoming





… donates $130M to FAO

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

The Consul General of The Peoples’ Republic of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming, has expressed the importance of sustaining food security, saying, it is sad to see that in many developing countries with food shortage, people do not have enough to eat while in some developed countries, food often goes uneaten and gets dumped in trash cans and the amount of food wasted in developed countries each year is nearly as much as the sum of food produced in sub-Saharan Africa.

Maoming shared this observations with Newsmen at the Consulate General’s office in Lagos, where he disclosed that the Chinese government is in earnest efforts to safeguarding global food security, and follows a vision on food security that is centered on ‘self-sufficiency in grain supply and absolute security of staple grains’.

He also said that the Chinese government always attaches great importance to the issue of food security and has managed to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper