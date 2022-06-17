Constituents disown Orji Kalu for advocating Muslim/Muslim ticket for Tinubu’s running mate





By Steve Oko

. Ask him to withdraw comment, apologise

. Muslim/Muslim ticket invitation to anarchy – Abia monarch

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been disowned by his constituents for asking the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

Kalu who insisted that there was nothing wrong if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, runs a Muslim-Muslim ticket, said that it would be politically naive for Tinubu, a minority Muslim from the South-West to choose a minority Christian from the North as his running mate.

But in a swift response, his constituents dismissed Kalu’s remarks as “shameful and disappointing”, saying he only spoke for himself and his pocket.

Responding, the paramount traditional ruler of Abiriba ancient kingdom, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (Enachoken), said the comment by the former Governor if truly he made such a remark was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper