Eke Ukwu Owerri: Indigenes kick as IMSG defy court order on reconstruction





.

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Owerri Indigenes have advised Imo State Government, to respect the interlocutory injunction, ordered by Justice K. A. Ojiako, in suit number HOW/380/2016, and stop further development and/or allocation of stores in Eke Ukwu Owerri Market.

Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN, representing Owerri Indigenes, K. C. O. Njemanze and N. A. Nnawuchi, who gave the advice yesterday, in a press statement, however, warned the public, especially those currently paying varying sums of money for the stores that “there is a positive, valid and subsisting restraining order, made by a competent Court, touching and concerning the market.”

Going down memory lane, the lawyers said that: “The Defendants were duly served all the processes in this suit and are fully aware that this suit is pending in Court.

“In the highest display of executive lawlessness, Rochas Okorocha, then governor of Imo State, the other Defendants, their servants, and agents, aided by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper