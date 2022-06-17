How 53-yr-old London returnee was killed, dumped in septic tank





Kolawole Animashaun

•Daughter narrates ordeal as kidnappers get death sentence

By Henry Ojelu & Onozure Dania

It’s been six years since the Animashaun family in Surulere Lagos were thrown into mourning over the death of their breadwinner, Kolawole Animashaun who had just relocated from London to Nigeria.

After living in London for the most part of his life and raising a family, the late 53-year-old Kolawole decided it was time to return home. Not sure what to expect, he returned with only one of his daughters, leaving his wife and other children back in London.

For a while, things appeared to be going on well for Kolawole as he gradually gained ground in a business venture. Within two years of his return, he was also able to buy a good property in Surulere. With everything going well, Kolawole was contemplating bringing back his entire family from London when the unexpected happened.

Daughter recounts ordeal

Kolawole’s daughter, Lola Animashaun who was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper