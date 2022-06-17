IGP presents N57million cheques to families of Akwa Ibom fallen heroes





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Inspector General of Police, IGP, has presented the sum of fifty-seven million naira cheques to families of fallen heroes in Akwa Ibom State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo.

Usman according to the statement also

assured officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of better welfare packages under his watch.

According to the statement the IGP was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP Naziru Abdulmajid.

"The IGP gave the assurance while presenting cheques worth fifty-Seven million, Seventy Thousand, Six Hundred and eighty-two naira, forty-Seven Kobo to fourteen (14) families of…

“The IGP gave the assurance while presenting cheques worth fifty-Seven million, Seventy Thousand, Six Hundred and eighty-two naira, forty-Seven Kobo to fourteen (14) families of…





