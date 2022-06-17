Machina goes into hiding as APC forwards Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC





By Omeiza Ajayi

In what could snowball into a serious legal case, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has forwarded the list of its senatorial candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, among who are some chieftains said to be ineligible.

Among the names sent were that of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and a former Presidential Aspirant, Godswill Akpabio.

Lawan currently represents Yobe North in the Senate and had vied for the presidency at the recently concluded Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the party. He later stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, while he was aspiring for the presidential ticket of his party, a little known member of the party, Bashir Machina had participated in the Senatorial Primary Election in the area and emerged winner.

Machina who is currently in hiding, had since refused to withdraw from the race for Lawan to take another shot at the senatorial seat.

For Akwa Ibom…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper