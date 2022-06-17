Monkeypox suspected cases rise to 141 in 13 States in Nigeria





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that as many as 141 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in-country, up from the previous 110 cases.

The NCDC, via its verified website, disclosed this on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that when scientists investigate the spread of infectious disease, one area they look at is the genetic sequences of the pathogen.

But there’s a snag when it comes to the monkeypox virus, which is now causing an unprecedented outbreak of several hundred infections in some 30 countries where it’s not typically seen.

The DNA viruses, particularly those with relatively big genomes like poxviruses (the family that includes monkeypox), generally accrue mutations much more slowly than, say, an RNA virus-like SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

That means that examining the sequences might be less fruitful in terms of tracking how the virus is spreading from person to person. There are fewer chances to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper