N321bn Fraud: Court quashes report indicting 2 ex-Bauchi govs





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has voided an investigative committee report that indicted two former governors of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar, of alleged complicity in the illegal diversion of about N321.5 billion belonging to the state.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the Assets and Fund Recovery Committee the incumbent governor of the state, Bala Mohammed, set up to probe his two predecessors, was unlawful.

Both Yuguda and Abubakar, who served as governors between 2007 and 2019, had approached the court to challenge the legal validity of the probe Committee, which they contended was constituted under a repealed law.

The plaintiff alleged that they were denied fair hearing by the committee.

While accusing the Bauchi state government of embarking on a witch-hunt exercise aimed to tarnish their reputation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper