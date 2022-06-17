Princess Margaret Obaigbena dies at 88





The Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Delta State, has announced the death of Princess Margaret Obaigbena (nee Usifoh).

Princess Obaigbena survived by Prince Ben OBAIGBENA – rtd GGM , NNPC, Prince Alan Glory OBAIGBENA – rtd Florida Director of Highways, USA, Princess Isioma Ukwa, The late Prince Rotimi OBAIGBENA, Prince Nduka OBAIGBENA – Chairman and Editor in Chief THISDAY/ARISE Group, Princess Ogochukwu Aneke and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Princess Obaigbena died midnight at a London hospital. Before her death, nee Usifoh was the Chief Nursing Officer of the defunct Bendel State Government and later special adviser to three Delta State Governors.

Her funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper