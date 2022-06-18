2023 Elections: The Three Musketeers 





BY UGOJI EGBUJO

Abubakar Atiku is an old war horse. He was born in the Cameroons before the plebiscite. After a stuttering start with cattle, he acquired a diploma in hygiene. That must have taken some effort in those agrarian circumstances. But Perhaps a career elsewhere would have been more morally hygienic than the Customs. It was in the customs he met the Indians with whom he started a business.

Such intercourse would have been deemed unclean if conflict of interest were taboo. Fortunately for him, in Banana Republics, the stark lack of basic things like water and shelter makes abuse of office for private gain trivia.

Atiku is a decent man. In politics, Atiku has never preached violence. But in politics, he hasn’t been remarkable for anything other than scheming for power. Oh well, he claimed he set up the EFCC. His opponents say that might be why the EFCC stayed aloof when Atiku got into a little trouble with the Americans. Finicky Americans. They said some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper