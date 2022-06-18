2023: We pleaded with Buhari to choose his successor – Tinubu





Thanks President for being neutral at APC’s presidential primary

Promises to lead party to victory in February 2023

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has revealed that the leaders and presidential aspirants of the ruling party had pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to choose his preferred aspirants for the presidential primaries.

Asiwaju Tinubu in an appreciation letter to President Buhari which he personally signed, thanked him (Buhari) for being neutral throughout the presidential primary to select the APC flag bearer in the 2023 election.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the APC national leader enthused that he would ride on the legacy of the President to give the party victory in the forthcoming election.

Asiwaju Tinubu, described President Buhari as a true leader, brother and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper