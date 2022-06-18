5 killed as gunmen clash with IPOB in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

FIVE persons suspected to be unknown gunmen were on Friday killed during a confrontation with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Ihiala, Anambra State.

An eye witness who saw the Hilux van carrying the bodies of the gunmen out of the town said people hailed the IPOB operatives who were shooting in the air as they drove towards the Onitsha-Owerri expressway.

The eye witness said: “It is true. The incident happened at Akwa village in Ihiala during a clash between IPOB and unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen have a camp at a place called Oseakwa from where they have been terrorizing Ihiala, Okija, Uli and other neighbouring communities.

“For some time, the gunmen have been disrupting burials and demanding to be settled before any ceremony is organized. They are also the group that has been kidnapping people and snatching cars.

“On June 17, IPOB swooped on the gunmen in their camp and five people were killed during the shootout….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper