Anambra Community suspends octogenarian from royal cabinet for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl





Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government of Anambra, has suspended an 80-year-old Vincent Okoye from the royal cabinet for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Igwe Benneth Emeka of Umueri while addressing the All Nations Arise and Manifest Initiative (ANAM), on Saturday at his palace said the community did not condone such crime.

He said the suspect had been suspended from the royal cabinet as the alleged crime was taboo and embarrassing to the community.

“The man in question is a member of my cabinet, he is my financial secretary and immediately the matter was reported, we suspended him and he can never come back to the cabinet again.

“The matter has been taken to court and that shows that the community does not condone such crime. We have also given the girl scholarship to show our concern and protect her future. It could have been anybody’s child.

“I’m advising parents, especially mothers, to be cautious and take responsibility for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper