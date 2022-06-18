Celebrities react as AGN suspends Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong over rape of minor





By David Royal

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), on Saturday, suspended Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong indefinitely for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The actor was on Thursday, arrested by Akwa Ibom State Police Command following the rape allegation.

The AGN Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda, announced his suspension in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Most Nollywood celebrities in the comment section of Chinda condemned this action allegedly perpetrated by Armstrong.

Chinda while quoting Emeka Rollas, AGN President, stated that the indefinite suspension became necessary following an investigation by the guild on the rape allegation.

Part of the statement read: “Actor Moses Armstrong has been placed on indefinite suspension by the National Executive Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria over his arrest by the police on allegation of raping a minor,” the statement read.

“Armstrong’s suspension was based on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper